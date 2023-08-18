Former INEC Chairman, Jega, to lead observer team to Zimbabwe elections

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will lead the Carter Center’s crucial international election observation mission in Zimbabwe, according to the organisation known for its dedication to democratic processes.

The Carter Centre commenced its mission at the end of July in a strategic move, bolstered by an invitation from the Zimbabwean government and strengthened by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s accreditation of its observers.

Reacting to the task on Thursday, Prof. Jega said: “It’s an honour to lead the Center’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s Aug. 23 harmonised elections.

“I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates and voters, to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections.”

Additionally, 15 long-term observers have touched down in Zimbabwe, strategically dispersing across the nation during the first week of August, according to a statement issued by Carter’s Centre.

“Fifteen long-term observers arrived in Zimbabwe and deployed throughout the country the first week of August. Short-term observers will arrive on Aug. 18 and deploy around the country to observe polling, counting, and tabulation on Election Day.

“The international mission is diverse and has experts and experienced observers from nearly 30 countries, including several in the southern Africa region,” it noted.

The Carter Center diligently adheres to the 2005 Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation in executing its mission.

Furthermore, its evaluations are predicated on Zimbabwe’s domestic legal framework, as well as adhering to regional and global obligations and benchmarks for democratic elections.

