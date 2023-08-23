Wagner leader, Prigozhin reportedly killed in Russia plane crash

The leader of the Russian mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reportedly died in a plane crash in the country.

The Russian emergency ministry said in a statement Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed in the Tver Region earlier on Wednesday.

It added that the plane came down near the village of Kuzhenkino and all 10 people, including three crew members, were killed.



The jet, according to the ministry, was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, when the accident occurred.

Wagner, a mercenary group formed in 2014, came into the global spotlight in June following a failed mutiny in Russia.

Prigozhin and his men moved to Belarus following the intervention of the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

