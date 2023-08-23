International
Wagner leader, Prigozhin reportedly killed in Russia plane crash
The leader of the Russian mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reportedly died in a plane crash in the country.
The Russian emergency ministry said in a statement Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed in the Tver Region earlier on Wednesday.
It added that the plane came down near the village of Kuzhenkino and all 10 people, including three crew members, were killed.
READ ALSO: Head of Wagner Group, Prigozhin, back in Russia, Belarus leaders reveal
The jet, according to the ministry, was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, when the accident occurred.
Wagner, a mercenary group formed in 2014, came into the global spotlight in June following a failed mutiny in Russia.
Prigozhin and his men moved to Belarus following the intervention of the country’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...