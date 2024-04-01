International
Israeli army withdraws from Gaza hospital
The Israeli army has finally withdrawn from al-Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza, after two weeks of military operation there.
The Palestinian media reported that the operation had caused severe destruction to the buildings of the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday evening described the operation at al-Shifa hospital as a great success.
He spoke of a “precise and surgical” military operation.
The premier said more than 200 terrorists had been killed and hundreds had surrendered.
According to Israel, the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas had once again set up fighting and command positions in the extensive area after the Israeli military had already stormed the hospital in November.
READ ALSO: Israelis demand Netanyahu’s resignation over Gaza war
Israel accuses Hamas of systematically misusing medical facilities for military purposes.
Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said a week ago that Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters had barricaded themselves in various departments of the hospital.
He said Hamas was firing at Israeli troops from the emergency room and the maternity ward, adding that they had fired mortar shells and caused serious damage and fires in the hospital complex.
Hamas’ military wing has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli troops in the area of al-Shifa hospital in recent days.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...