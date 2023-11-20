International
Blast kills at least 70 near Gaza hospital
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 70 people in a hospital in the Southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.
A charity organisation that provides humanitarian medical care, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) said in a statement late on Sunday dozens of patients, including children and adolescents, were treated for severe burns at the Nasser medical complex.
It added that the strike in the city of Khan Younis took place one kilometre away from the hospital.
READ ALSO: Israel agrees to four-hour daily ceasefire in Gaza
A total of 122 patients arrived at the hospital in the immediate aftermath.
By midday Sunday, the hospital had reported that nearly 50 people had died.
“The hospital is overflowing,’’ MSF said.
