Israeli army claims troops killed another ringleader of Hamas attacks

The Israel Defence Forces, or IDF, claims to have killed a second Hamas leader in Gaza who was allegedly responsible for planning a massive terrorist attacks.

According to an IDF announcement on Sunday morning, Billal Al Kedra, the commander of Hamas units in southern Khan Younis, was killed in airstrikes the previous evening.

The IDF reported that more Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were also slain.

READ ALSO:13 hostages killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza —Hamas

It previously said that it had killed two additional men whom it believes were responsible for planning the Hamas assaults.

The IDF attacked more than 100 Hamas military targets in Zeitoun, Khan Younis and western Jabalia, it said, hitting operational command centers, military facilities, dozens of launch pads for anti-tank missiles and observation posts.

Command centers of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were also hit, the IDF said. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the United States and Israel.

