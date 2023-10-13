13 hostages killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza —Hamas

The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, on Friday, said at least 13 hostages captured by Hamas were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours.

“Foreigners and Israelis were killed during the intense Israeli attacks in northern Gaza and inside Gaza City during the past 24 hours”, a statement from Al-Qassam said.

According to the statement, six were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, while seven were killed in separate places in Gaza City.

The Israeli army announced that it attacked about 750 targets Thursday night in the Gaza Strip, including underground tunnels, military compounds and sites.

The Israeli Army added that the attack had also been on homes of officials, weapons depots and communication rooms in attempting to eliminate the militants.

