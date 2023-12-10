International
Qatar reveals ‘ongoing’ efforts at truce between Israel, Hamas
The prime minister of Qatar stated on Sunday that despite the ongoing Israeli shelling “narrowing the window” for a good resolution, mediation efforts are still underway to establish a fresh truce in Gaza.
“The state of Qatar and its allies are still working on these projects. More than two months into the Israel-Hamas conflict, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum, “We are not going to give up.”
Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in a seven-day truce, which saw scores of Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid, until it ended at the start of the month.
Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures, in an unprecedented attack on Oct 7.
The Israeli offensive has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, many of them women and children.
“We are going to continue, we are committed to have hostages released, but we are also committed to stop the war,” the Qatari premier said.
But, he added, “we are not seeing the same willingness from both parties” and “the continuation of the bombardment is just narrowing this window for us”.
