Qatar reveals ‘ongoing’ efforts at truce between Israel, Hamas

The prime minister of Qatar stated on Sunday that despite the ongoing Israeli shelling “narrowing the window” for a good resolution, mediation efforts are still underway to establish a fresh truce in Gaza.

“The state of Qatar and its allies are still working on these projects. More than two months into the Israel-Hamas conflict, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum, “We are not going to give up.”

Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in a seven-day truce, which saw scores of Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid, until it ended at the start of the month.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures, in an unprecedented attack on Oct 7.

The Israeli offensive has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, many of them women and children.

READ ALSO:UN chief demands full humanitarian ceasefire in Israel, Hamas conflict

“We are going to continue, we are committed to have hostages released, but we are also committed to stop the war,” the Qatari premier said.

The Israeli offensive has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, many of them women and children.

“We are going to continue, we are committed to have hostages released, but we are also committed to stop the war,” the Qatari premier said.

But, he added, “we are not seeing the same willingness from both parties” and “the continuation of the bombardment is just narrowing this window for us”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now