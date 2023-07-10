Politics
PDP governors meet in Abuja Tuesday
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors will meet on Tuesday in Abuja to discuss the state of the party and the nation.
The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the meeting would also roll out the agenda of the forum under the leadership of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.
The first meeting is the first since Mohammed and his Rivers State counterpart, Seminalayi Fubara, were elected as chairman and vice-chairman of the forum in June.
The statement read: “The Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country; politically, socially, and economically.
“The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the party, and the role of the PDP governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.
“In addition, the new leadership of the forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.”
