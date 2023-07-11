Politics
PDP chieftain vows Fayose will soon be dealt with for anti-party activities
A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor has said that the leadership of the party will soon address the self confessed anti-party activities of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Fayose declared on Sunday when he featured on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’, that: “I worked against him (Atiku) hundred per cent.”
The former governor said further: “Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, the APC and even Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) himself…I am not a man that will hide my action. I never worked for the PDP during the last election. I am not a liar and a pretender. I did not work for the PDP.”
Reacting to Fayose’s declaration, Osadolor, while speaking with The Punch on Monday, described Fayose as shameless.
The PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader said: “The confirmation by former Governor Fayose that he did anti-party activities without shame or remorse is only to convince those who did not know better.
“For those of us that know better, seeing Governor Fayose confess, like a wizard, his acts of indiscipline, sabotage and anti-party did not come as a surprise. Were he a man with a moral compass, he would toe the honourable path of resignation after this confession.
“Will the PDP be able to address him? Yes, the party will be speaking soon.”
