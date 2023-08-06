NASS REPUBLIC: Abbas’ pledge to Nigerians. One other story, and a quote to remember

Last week, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, revealed the core agenda of the 10th House for Nigerians.

1. Abbas’ pledge



On July 24, Hon. Abbas declared that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House was to champion causes that would help address the challenges Nigerians are facing.

“Our desire is to have a legislative agenda that meets the yearnings and aspirations of citizens and with which they would use as a benchmark to evaluate and assess our performance after four years,” the Speaker said while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the House Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda in Abuja.

Abbas’ declared desire smells of an intentional attempt to launder the deteriorated image of the NASS, perceived to have a leadership that only dances to the interest of the executive, even when it is at the detriment of the masses, and the country at large.

It, therefore, aims to restore trust between lawmakers, and Nigerians, especially as the country is immersed in varied national socio-economic challenges dragging it to a precipice.

The Speaker, however, should be aware that failure to deliver on promises would further destroy the little hope Nigerians have on the legislature.

“Yes, take a bow and go is a tradition. Anybody you would have seen ‘take a bow and go’ prominent citizen that has served the country for a long time, or his or her track record is known to every Nigerian. The National Assembly has a tradition: if you served as a Senator or an honourable member, it’s an honour to read your CV, maybe explain yourself, (and be) asked to take a bow and go.”

Answer: see end of post

2. Lar’s alarm on rising Dollar rate



A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, July 27, raised the alarm that Dollar rate could rise to N1000 by December 2023, if the Federal Government fails to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

Lar, who represents Langtang North/Lantang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State, gave the warning after moving a motion titled: “Need to stabilise Nigeria’s foreign exchange rate,” during plenary, in Abuja.

“In July 1980, the exchange rate was $1 to 0.80Kobo, in July 2022, the rate was $1 to 670 naira, while in July 2023, the exchange rate is now $1 to 815 naira, shortly after the new administration had promised during the campaigns and upon inauguration to stabilise Nigeria’s exchange rate at N200 to $1,” she said.

Lar’s alarm is symptomatic of long years of mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy. It demonstrates more of the consequences of electing leaders with low level managerial capacity and poor commitment to building a sustainable economy.

Sad enough, her warning might come to fruition, if the Bola Tinubu-administration fails to get it right with the new economic policies it had initiated in the past weeks.

Answer: Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Yari made the statement, on August 1, 2023, when he spoke to newsmen after he met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso villa. Yari is the former governor of Zamfara State.

