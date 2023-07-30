NASS REPUBLIC: Oshiomhole’s allegation against lawmakers. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

On July 25, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, accused Senators, and House of Representatives members of the 9th National Assembly of looting items such as rugs, chairs, television sets, among other items, in their various offices.

1. Oshiomhole’s allegation



Senators, on July 25, descended on Oshiomhole for accusing them of theft, and tarnishing their reputation.

Thus, at plenary, Senator Adeola Solomon moved a motion calling for Oshiomhole to apologise, saying “we all know that there is no way that a Senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for.”

Oshiomhole’s charge against lawmakers reignites the debate on the country’s waning value system which has become largely defined by a culture of impunity and greed.

It is also a reminder of the endemic state of corruption in the society which may persist unless the leadership is deliberate about a cleansing exercise.

Though the former Edo State governor has seemingly apologized, the verbal missile he launched at the lawmaker is not lost on citizens. It serves as a call for a transparent probe into the issues raised, and the need for justices to be meted to culprits.

“There are historical instances of non-payment of salaries, allowances, and bonuses, as well as the arbitrary dismissal of players within the Nigerian women’s sports teams. The situation is not only embarrassing, but also raises serious questions about the treatment of athletes and the overall management of sports in our country.”

2. On trust gaps between citizens, and government



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on July 20, decried the huge trust deficit between citizens, and governments of African countries.

Abbas expressed the concern at the 18th Commonwealth Speakers’ and Presiding Officers’ Conference (CSCOP) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“This trust deficit contributes a lot to the much-talked about democratic backsliding. To reverse this trend requires public trust in government institutions,” he said.

The Speaker’s statement reaffirms the years of bad leadership by African leaders which have culminated to underdevelopment of the continent.

It also challenges African leaders to initiate credible, and workable ways of reclaiming the lost trust with their citizens.

Abbas, however, must acknowledge that he has shared responsibility to lead the drive of changing the ugly narrative in Nigeria, given his exalted office.

3. Lifting employment embargo



On July 19, the House of Representatives appealed to President Bola Tinubu to lift the embargo placed on employment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to allow for recruitment of young Nigerians to fill existing vacancies.

The House made the appeal sequel to a motion by Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

Hon. Waive noted: “For several years, there has not been any employment in the Civil Service of the Federation, thereby creating a shortage of manpower, especially in the junior and middle-level cadre as officers are promoted and some retire and others die.”

The appeal speaks to the overarching disconnect in the economy where government has overtime paid more attention to consumption activities, rather than production.

While the lawmakers’ appeal may be considered timely, it could serve better purpose to hold the executive actively responsible for undermining the civil service and refusing to act on reports intended to inject dynamism into that sector.

Answer: Hon. Olumide Osoba

Osoba made the statement, on July 12, 2023, in a motion at plenary, on the floor of the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, in Abuja. He called for the House to intervene in the crisis between the Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) prior to the participation of the team in the ongoing World Cup in Australia, and New Zealand.

