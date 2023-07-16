NASS REPUBLIC: Debating Kanu’s release. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, a recommendation which sought to see the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the House of Representatives did not go well.

1. Releasing Kanu



On July 6, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, representing Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency of Abia State, while proposing an amendment to a motion sponsored by Eze Nwachukwu from Ebonyi State which sought to forestall the killings in Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, argued that the killings in the South-East region were because of Kanu’s continued detention.

Onwusibe asked the House to urge President Bola Tinubu to see a “way of releasing him (Kanu) so as to restore peace in the entire South-East.”

However, the Deputy Majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Halims, opposed Onwusibe’s proposal, noting that the House should not delve into the matter as it was still before the court.

The ongoing debates characterize the essence of democracy, and show why the legislature is a ground where varied opinions could be freely traded and concessions made in favour of majority views.

While it may be true that the matter is before the courts, the Kanu saga, however, presents a unique scenario, as it is one in which the president can exercise his constitutional right of granting clemency on grounds of political expediency.

The nation awaits on Tinubu as he declares intention to end the massive insecurity sweeping across different regions of the country. The Kanu saga, no doubt, will remain an acid test.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“As I am speaking to you, I have 75 Senators that have signed the candidature of Senator Akpabio as the next Senate President. Those few former governors of the party who are now Senators-Elect opposing the candidature of Akpabio does not in any way encroach on the fact that Akpabio already has 75 Senators-Elect on our side. All advantages are on our side.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. As Akpabio woos investors



The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on July 6, wooed foreign investors, emphasising that Nigeria remains a fertile land to invest as they are assured of returns on investments.

Akpabio gave assurance while receiving a delegation from Jampur International Group FZE, led by its CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq, in Abuja.

“I welcome you on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is very safe and ready for investors, I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading,” he said.

“Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in investments based on our population of over 200 million and the land mass.”

Every political leader is, by appointment, a salesman for his country, and Akpabio cannot be faulted in his delivery.

Sad enough, try as hard as he may, there are hard realities to contend with which many discerning investors would pretend not to see.

While insecurity and corruption still remain pervasive, the promised ease-of-doing business policy appears to be working only on paper.

It is clear that a lot of work needs to be done to boost investor confidence and the Senate President must admit that much.

3. Ending boundary dispute in Ebonyi



On July 6, the House of Representatives agreed to set up an Adhoc Committee that would investigate the remote, and immediate cause of the age long boundary dispute between Abaomege and Isinkwo communities in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, which has claimed lives, and seen properties destroyed since it started in 1912.

This was sequel to a resolution moved by a member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama.

“The most recent resurgence has claimed more than 20 innocent victims,” he noted.

The resolution of the House is a reminder of the many artificial lines that have combined to separate once fraternal societies and caused the communities to become battlegrounds, largely exploited by the political class for narrow gains.

It is doubtful how much progress the national lawmakers can make beyond appealing to conscience. In the end, the communities must own the solutions by speaking truth to the issues and allowing for genuine dialogue.

Answer: Senator Ali Ndume

Ndume made the statement on June 7, 2023, when he appeared on Channels Television programme, Politics Today. Ndume is a former Senate Leader. He represents Borno South Senatorial District.

