NASS REPUBLIC: Stopping the Japa syndrome. One other story, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, voted against a bill that sought to stop Japa syndrome among Nigerian professionals, especially young people.

This, and one other story from the National Assembly were analysed within the week under review.

1. As Reps vote in favour of Japa



On June 15, the House of Representatives opposed a motion that sought to stop young Nigerians from moving abroad in search of better means of livelihood.

Hon. Philip Agbese, a new member of the House, moved the motion titled: ‘Need to Declare Emigration of Young Nigerians Abroad A.K.A Japa Syndrome a National Emergency’.

“The House is concerned that the growing statistics of young Nigerians leaving Nigeria…portends a grave danger for our nation in many ways from economic to intellectual and social aspects,” Agbese said, among others.

Agbese’s motion, once again, calls attention to the dire socio-economic situation in Nigeria. It is, indeed, a sad reminder of the consequences of long years of mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources by successive administrations.

On the flip side, voting against the motion shows democratic practice fully expressed in the rights of citizens to move, and live anywhere that pleases them.

All said, it is incumbent on the legislature to continue to deliver on its primary responsibility of enacting workable, and helpful policies that would secure a better future and make Japa less attractive.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“For sure, I am alive. Are you not seeing me? No be man dey talk? The rumours (of my death) doesn’t mean anything to me. I am used to rumours. I am used to serious rumours, so it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: As Shekarau calls for unicameral legislature. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

2. Wase on APC’s alleged unfair zoning system



The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase, on June 14, described the zoning of leadership positions in the National Assembly by All Progressives Congress (APC) as unfair, saying that it inspired him to contest for the Speaker of the House.

In a congratulatory message he issued to the newly elected Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, he stated: “I believe my contest in this speakership election was much more about making a case for what I considered a lack of equity and fairness in the manner in which my party’s zoning was done much more than it was about winning.”

The former Deputy Speaker’s reason for defying the zoning arrangement reinforces the claim that politics is an interest-driven game.

It also signposts the quiet rumblings within the ruling party, as shown in the dissatisfaction of some members who were caught on the wrong side of the zoning arrangement.

In all, Wase’s statement should remind the ruling party of the need to placate aggrieved members, and restore unity within the party.

Answer: Senator T. A. Orji

Orji made the statement, in March, in a video to debunk rumours that he had died in an unnamed Kaduna specialist hospital where he had gone for medical attention since his travelling documents were reportedly still in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Orji represented Abia Central Senatorial District in the immediate past 9th National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now