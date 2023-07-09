NASS REPUBLIC: Abbas on Buhari. One other story, and a quote to remember

The newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, recently distanced himself from one of his aides, identified as Godfrey Gaiya, who reportedly berated former President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. Abbas washes his hands off Buhari’s critics



On July 3, Speaker Abbas stated expressly that Gaiya was not speaking on his behalf in the interview where he reportedly insulted, and excoriated Buhari over his performance while in office.

“I will bluntly tell him that he failed. I will tell him, “Buhari you have failed,” Gaiya had said when asked what he would tell the ex-president if they met face to face.

However, in a statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Kirshi, he stated: “For the record, the said aide, by the name Hon. Godfrey Gaiya, did not have the imprimatur of the Speaker to grant such an interview. Therefore, the comments made were those of Godfrey Gaiya and not Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.”

Abbas’ pushback portrays every human’s response to situations of existential threat. So, it may be safe to say that Abbas simply activated his instinct for political survival, especially for a freshly minted leader eager not to step on thorns. It is easy to see his dodgy moves though, as his statement never really spoke to Buhari’s performance in power.

On the flip side, therefore, Gaiya’s comments may have offered a critical glimpse of the thoughts, and perceptions of most members of the APC who believe that Buhari’s eight-year reign did more to damage the reputation of the ruling party.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Today is the 28th day of September, which is the flag off of presidential and National Assembly campaigns. Even though my party had cause to reschedule their programme and activities, I have done my flag off with my 28 children and four wives, who will vote for Tinubu and every other candidate of the APC.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Again, Senate condemns Police brutality



The Senate, on July 4, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbekotun, to direct its personnel to stop with immediate effect, extortion, intimidation, and harassment of motorists, and commuters on highways.

The Senate resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion at plenary on “Urgent Need to Halt Extortion, Intimidation and Harassment of Motorists and Commuters by the Police on Public Roads,” sponsored by Senator Onyekachi Peter.

Peter’s motion is a sad reminder that Police brutality is still a serious social menace despite the #EndSARS protests in 2020 that drew world’s attention to a culture of impunity by security operatives.

It, therefore, challenges the new IGP to restore confidence in a rapidly decaying institution.

All said, the Senate Committee on Police Affairs cannot afford to treat the responsibility of its oversight functions with kid gloves, be it police brutality or any other societal ill.

Answer: Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa

Ado-Doguwa made the statement on September 28, 2022, while speaking on the floor of the House of the Representatives. He served as the Majority Leader of the House in the 9th National Assembly.

