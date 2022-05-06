Police arrests pastor for fake prophecy in Edo State

A Nigerian pastor identified as Benson Nosakhare, the founder and senior pastor of Power Ground Chapel Incorporated has been arrested by the police in Benin, Edo State for allegedly defrauding members of his church with false prophecy.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs, in a statement on Thursday, said one of Nosakhare’s victims, Mr. Osamudiamen Thompson, addressed a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, lamenting that he was hypnotized and his car collected by the suspect.

He added that the suspect told the victim that he saw him in a vision where he had an accident with his Lexus ES 350 car and that for him to avert the accident he should use the car to sow seed to the Lord which he did in his church.

“After the victim came back to his senses, he noticed that the prophet had already changed the color of the car from gold to black and was already using it.”

He said the car was recovered during a search of his apartment in Benin.

Bello said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.

