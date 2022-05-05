Metro
NDIC begins verification of depositors in failed Micro-Finance Banks May 9
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) will commence the verification of claims by depositors of the three Micro-finance Banks (MFBs) whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on May 9.
In a statement posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, the NDIC said the exercise would take place from May 9 to 20.
It listed the banks to include Gufax MFB, Sapphire MFB, both in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and ICB MFB in Asaba, Delta State.
The Corporation urged concerned depositors to visit the closed banks’ addresses to meet its officials for the verification of their claims.
The NDIC also urged eligible depositors to also visit its website – www.ndic.gov.ng/claims/ to download and fill out the claims form.
The statement read: “NDIC, the official liquidator of the underlisted defunct Microfinance Banks (MFBs) whose licences were revoked, is in the process of paying insured depositors.
”Depositors of ICB MFB should come forward for verification and payment of their insured deposits at the premises of the closed bank from May 9 to 20, 2022.”
