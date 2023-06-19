Justice Bulkachuwa queues behind husband, denies compromising while in office

Former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, wife of Adamu Bulkachuwa, Senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly, has defended her judicial integrity.

Justice Bulkachuwa was reacting to comments by her husband that he used his position to seek favour for his colleagues from his wife.

It would be recalled that Bulkachuwa had on the floor of the Senate at the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly, said: “I look at faces in this chamber who have come to me and sought my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…

“And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues…”

It would also be recalled that Senator Bulkachuwa, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said his words were misrepresented, adding that the former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, interrupted him while he was explaining.

The senator stated that he was misunderstood, and that he did not mean to say his wife compromised in the discharge of her duties.

According to him, he was not allowed to finish his statement on the floor of the senate.

Also, the former Appeal Court President, in a statement on Sunday, however said that such insinuation was far from the truth.

“My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband, Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa. I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country. “My attention has been drawn to the trending video of what was said by my husband, Senator Adamu M. Bulkachuwa. I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party who appeared before me throughout my judicial career spanning 40 years of service to my country. “My decisions were always based on the facts, the law and in accordance with my conscience and oath of office. “Also, as President of the Court of Appeal, my fellow justices of the court can attest to the fact that I never interfered with the independence of any of the justices of the court in the discharge of their judicial functions,” she said.

