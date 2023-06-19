Sen. Bulkachuwa recants self, says ‘I did not influence my wife’s decisions as Appeal Court President’

The senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has reacted to a controversy he caused during the valedictory session of the Senate where he said he “encroached” on his wife’s duties when she was the president of the Court of Appeal to favour some of his colleagues whenever they had electoral cases.

While giving his valedictory speech at the session on June 10, Bulkachuwa whose wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa was the Court of Appeal President between 2014 to 2020, had boasted that he “encroached on the freedom and independence” of his wife to the benefit of some of his colleagues.

“My wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office… and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues,” he had said.

The senator was immediately called to order by outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan who told him not to go that route as it was not a good idea.

Read also: APC senator, Bulkachuwa suspended for ‘abandoning’ people of his constituency

However, following a barrage of criticism and calls for an investigation into his wife’s dealings while serving as the president of the court by many Nigerians including the Nigerian Bar Association, Bulkachuwa, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Sunday, said his remarks were misrepresented as he was not allowed to finish what he wanted to say.

“I was not even allowed to finish, I just started by thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was a legal practitioner and I am a politician,” he said.

“I wanted to explain the kind of the help she offered; there are many kinds of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors or engineers can offer in their respective works. Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical deeds.

“I have never encroached on her profession or attempted to influence her judicial decisions. These are not even discussed in our home, in our personal relationship,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now