APC senator, Bulkachuwa suspended for ‘abandoning’ people of his constituency

An All Progressives Congress (APC) senator from Bauchi State, Adamu Bulkachuwa has been suspended for alleged abandonment of constituents and the party.

Senator Bulkachuwa, who represents Bauchi North at the Nigerian Senate, was suspended by the leadership of the APC in Kafin Kuka and Kofar Gabas ward of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The ward APC chairman, Sa’adu Muhammed announced the suspension of Bulkachuwa at the party’s zonal secretariat in Azare on Tuesday.

The APC chairman, among other things, regretted that the senator never visited the constituency to commiserate with them on the outbreak of coronavirus, the mass deaths recorded in the area, or to give any donations to the people.

Citing abandonment of his constituents and party as the reason for the senator’s suspension, Mohammed said:

“The essence of democracy is primarily to represent and safeguard the interest of your people. A representative should look out for the interest of the people he represents above his personal needs.

“We have lost many of our people, but the senator looked the other way, not even a word of comfort from him.

“The demand, aspiration, pains, agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most, that is, the senate chamber.

“Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, and evidently deserted his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all these while.”

Senator Bulkachuwa was also said to have refused to give anyone employment or create job opportunity for the constituency’s youths.

