Osun Assembly proposes post-COVID-19 economic stimulus bill

The Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said on Tuesday the house was considering a post-COVID-19 stimulus bill to assist people and improve the state’s economy.

Owoeye stated this at a special plenary to mark the first year anniversary of the Seventh Assembly.

He said the assembly was concerned about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, which had brought about dwindling economic and job losses.

The speaker urged the state government to quickly reel out its post-COVID-19 economic plans.

He said the proposed stimulus bill would be given accelerated passage upon presentation before the house.

Owoeye said: “The pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy, and this Assembly is concerned about the dwindling economic fortune and the job losses among others.

“We must fashion out a way to rescue our people, most especially those who fall into the poverty index due to the pandemic.

“The Assembly is considering a stimulus Bill that will greatly assist our people and better our economy.

“And we are going to work with the executive and critical stakeholders to make sure that the Bill covers all critical areas of a post-COVID-19 economy.”

The speaker, who reeled out the Assembly achievements in the last one year, said the House, through quality legislation, had passed eight bills that had a direct impact on people of the state.

He also added that effective oversight of ongoing developmental projects in the state and making the Assembly accountable through the publication of activities and effective public engagement and E-parliament were also done.

