Death of five more take Lagos’ COVID-19 fatalities to 72

Five more persons have died in Lagos State due to the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Tuesday.

The death of the five patients means Lagos State has now recorded a total of 72 coronavirus related deaths.

The centre disclosed the development in Lagos State in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 8.

It announced that seven COVID-19 related deaths were recorded 24 hours between late Sunday night and Monday.

The seven deaths were recorded in three states with Lagos having five, while the other two states, Kano and Katsina recorded one each.

Lagos State also recorded 128 new COVID-19 positives, taking the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 5,895.

No recoveries was recorded for the state on the reported day.

