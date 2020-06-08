Lagos Assembly clears speaker of corruption allegations

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, after clearing him of corruption allegations.

The House unanimously passed the vote of confidence through a voice vote conducted by the Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, who acted as the speaker during the plenary.

The decision followed the presentation of the report of a nine-member fact-finding ad hoc committee headed by a lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency 1, Victor Akande.

The panel was set up to investigate the allegation that 64 bank accounts were linked to the speaker’s Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Obasa, who appeared before the panel on Saturday, said the allegations were untrue.

While presenting the report of the panel during the plenary, Akande said all the allegations against the speaker were frivolous, adding that Obasa followed due process in all purchases.

He said: “We recommend that the activities of the House should be digitalized for proper record-keeping and monitoring.

“It was then suggested by the committee that a vote of confidence should be passed on the speaker of the House.

“The speaker did not have multiple accounts with Ecobank, the BVN ascribed to Wema Bank does not belong to him and the companies attributed to him in Wema Bank are not correct.”

