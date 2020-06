Five members of the Gombe State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Gombe, said the lawmakers had been admitted at different isolation centers in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Gombe govt confirms 3 additional deaths

Gombe State currently has 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Join the conversation

Opinions