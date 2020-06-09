AGN sets up committee to checkmate ra*pe, molestation in Nollywood

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), led by Emeka Rollas, has made good its vow to deal with and eradicate all forms of abuses against actors in the Nigerian movie industry by setting up a six-man committee to address the ugly trend.

Rising from a crucial meeting late on Monday, the AGN set up a six-man S3xual Offence committee to help investigate, probe, and determine deterrent penalties and punitive measures for offenders.

Members of the committee who will now begin to receive complaints and petitions, investigate and recommend appropriate actions against the offenders include; Pat Oghre(Chairman), Remix Ibinola(Secretary) , Tope Oshin, Francis Onwochei, and Tony Akposheri.

“AGN uses this opportunity to vehemently condemn rape in its entirety within and outside of the Film Industry. It is a derogatory and criminal act and no one deserves to be ra*ped, regardless of the circumstances,” Emeka Rollas said.

The move comes after a recent wave of rape and s3xual molestation allegations against some individuals in the film industry, the latest being that of Nollywood producer, Lancelot Imasuen who was accused of molestation by an actress.

