JUNGLE JUSTICE: Kaduna youths lynch four men suspected to be ‘Fulani spies’

The National President of Adara Development Association in Kaduna State, Dio Maisamari, has confirmed the murder of four youths by mob action.The area president, who noted that the action was against legal standing, expressed sadness over the incident.

Confirming the perpetration of the illegal act to press, Maisamari said: “We have been informed of the incident and our association condemns jungle justice in all ramifications.”

He added: “We have been told what happened but our position is we condemned anybody involved in criminal activities whether he is Adara or Fulani.

According to Maisamari, the suspects had been rounded off and taken to police station for arrest and proper prosecution.

“We were told that some of the suspects have been taken to the police station so our view is that let justice takes its course so that there would be no jungle justice again,” Maisamari stated.

Report on the earlier killing revealed that the 4 Adara youth were lynched allegedly by their kinsmen in Doka and Kallah villages of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The killers claimed that they were suspected to be acting as informants to the Fulani. The young men have been identified as Ayuba Zagi, Danladi Shekarau, David Kampani and Jumare Anthony.

