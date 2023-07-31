Nigerian govt, labour meet on fuel subsidy palliatives

The Federal Government team met with the organized labour at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

The meeting was a last-minute effort by the federal government to stave off the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Congress had already given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on fuel subsidy removal or face a nationwide strike from Wednesday.

Representatives of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (NC) walked out of last week’s meeting between both parties over the federal government’s lackadaisical approach to their demands for palliatives that would cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Nigerian govt saved N1tr from fuel subsidy in two months – Tinubu

The federal government was represented at Tuesday’s meeting by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, the Special Adviser on Energy to the President, Olu Verheijen, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugbaja, and the former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, were on the side of the labour.

