Seven die in Osun auto crash

Seven persons died in an auto crash along the Osogbo-Ilobu highway in Osun State on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benamaisia, told journalists a blue Mazda commercial bus and a tricycle were involved in the accident occurred at 9:10 a.m., on the highway.

He added that eight persons — four men and four children — were involved in the accident.

According to him, four persons died on the spot.

Benamaisia said: “Three passengers later died at the Osun Teaching Hospital where they were rushed to.

“We only have one survivor out of the eight persons involved in the accident.”

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding which led to a tyre bust and loss of control.

“The vehicles and the motorcycle involved have been taken to Dugbe Police Station, while the dead bodies were taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital,” the FRSC official added.

