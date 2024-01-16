Retired principal kidnapped in Kaduna while delivering ransom for another victim

In a chilling twist to the ongoing kidnapping crises in Kaduna State, a retired school principal who volunteered to deliver ransom for a kidnapped victim has himself been abducted by the same gang.

The incident, confirmed by Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday, has raised concerns about the increasing boldness and reach of kidnappers in the region.

According to Sani, the retired principal, whose name has not been released, was delivering ransom money on behalf of another victim’s family in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area when he was seized by the kidnappers.

He has now been held captive for three days, with the abductors reportedly making calls to his family demanding another ransom for his release.

Sani, posted on X, saying, “A retired School principal who volunteered to deliver ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of a victim has also been held by the kidnappers in Birnin Gwari lg,Kaduna state.He’s been in captivity for 3 days now,the abductors made calls to his family for his ransom.”

The news of the principal’s kidnapping has sparked fear among residents of Birnin Gwari, a region already plagued by frequent kidnappings and banditry. The incident highlights the desperation of families caught in the crosshairs of this criminal activity, often forced to turn to desperate measures like paying ransoms to secure the release of loved ones.

Authorities in Kaduna State have yet to comment on the specific incident, however, previous efforts to combat the kidnapping crisis have yielded limited success, leaving many residents feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

