Metro
Retired principal kidnapped in Kaduna while delivering ransom for another victim
In a chilling twist to the ongoing kidnapping crises in Kaduna State, a retired school principal who volunteered to deliver ransom for a kidnapped victim has himself been abducted by the same gang.
The incident, confirmed by Senator Shehu Sani on Tuesday, has raised concerns about the increasing boldness and reach of kidnappers in the region.
According to Sani, the retired principal, whose name has not been released, was delivering ransom money on behalf of another victim’s family in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area when he was seized by the kidnappers.
He has now been held captive for three days, with the abductors reportedly making calls to his family demanding another ransom for his release.
Read Also: Edo: Shaibu’s aide narrates how gun wielding hoodlums vandalised campaign bus
Sani, posted on X, saying, “A retired School principal who volunteered to deliver ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of a victim has also been held by the kidnappers in Birnin Gwari lg,Kaduna state.He’s been in captivity for 3 days now,the abductors made calls to his family for his ransom.”
The news of the principal’s kidnapping has sparked fear among residents of Birnin Gwari, a region already plagued by frequent kidnappings and banditry. The incident highlights the desperation of families caught in the crosshairs of this criminal activity, often forced to turn to desperate measures like paying ransoms to secure the release of loved ones.
Authorities in Kaduna State have yet to comment on the specific incident, however, previous efforts to combat the kidnapping crisis have yielded limited success, leaving many residents feeling vulnerable and unprotected.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...