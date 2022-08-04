2023: Abike Dabiri urges NASS to take action on diaspora voting

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri, has charged the National Assembly on constitutional review to allow Nigerians living abroad participate in the country’s electoral process.

Abike made this appeal, on Thursday, during an interview on Arise TV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The former House of Representatives member has been very consistent in her call for electoral balance, stressing the need for the country to accommodate diasprorans during elections.

In a recent press briefing announcing the National Diaspora Day, Dabiri said she would continue to appeal to the National Assembly on the need for urgent constitutional amendments.

Speaking on the readiness of President Muhammadu Buhari in the interview, she noted that any decision in favour of diaspora voting could only be concretized by the parliament.

“We are appealing to parliament to look at the issue of Diaspora voting because Nigerians are across the world. President Muhammadu Buhari is on board, but the ball is in the lawmaker’s court”, she said.

