Current terrorist situation has no military solution —Tukur Mamu, hostage negotiator

Lead negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, has expressed pessimism about the ability of the Federal Government to curb the widespread terrorism and banditry currently plaguing the country.

Mamu made this assertion, on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

This came just days after five hostages, who were taken on March 28 aboard an Abuja-Kaduna train, regained their freedom from the terrorists.

Mamu had revealed, during a press briefing, that the victims were released on Tuesday.

He gave the names of the five released hostages as Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, who is a medical doctor at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

However, in his interview on Thursday, Mamu declared that the current malaise defies any military intervention while imploring the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists in order to understand the root of the situation.

“The approach by the FG is wrong which changed after the release of the first eleven captives which went well. Maybe due to refusal to heed advice, the process has been gruelling and we must understand that we are dealing with people who don’t value human lives. This situation has no military solution and it has not been done over the past three months; Nigerians are not seeing results from the FG besides rhetorics. No person can achieve a positive result without the cooperation of the FG; this was why I withdrew initially due to the frustration.

Read also:Suspected terrorists ambush, injure Police AIG, Madaki, kill orderly

“The most important thing is that the threat is real and the carrot and stick approach is advisable but currently, a lot of diplomacy is needed,” Mamu appealed.

The publisher further slammed the FG over its discouragement of ransom payments while refusing to be proactive towards rescuing the captives.

Mamu further stressed, “The FG cannot talk about discouragement of ransom when they refuse to intervene when family members reach the terrorists on their own. This is unlike the release of the first eleven captives whereby no ransom was paid since the FG was involved. These terrorists have distorted beliefs and are ready to shed blood for their aims.”

He also disclosed reasons behind the withdrawal from negotiations, citing pressure on his life from various quarters.

“I withdrew from the negotiations because of the threats and pressure on my life, especially in the absence of FG’s support. This lack of support will potentially discourage citizens from sharing information towards curbing the scourge.

“We need to ask about those who are benefitting from these huge security budget while the menace continues,” Mamu stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now