Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 4th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Forget 2023 elections for now, focus on insecurity,’ APC chieftain tells Buhari
A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pay more attention to the current security challenges in the country than the 2023 general elections. Read more
2. PDP’s allegations spurious, exercise in futility – Gov Yahaya
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demand for his disqualification from the 2023 general elections over alleged false claims and certificate forgery as exercise in futility. Read more
3. Gombe PDP wants court to disqualify Gov Yahaya, deputy from contesting 2023 polls
The PDP in Gombe State, on Wednesday, petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to prevent Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his deputy, Jatau Daniel, from running in the governorship race in 2023. Read more
4. NBA threatens to drag judge to NJC over imprisonment of human rights lawyer
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has threatened to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) to censure Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot over her one-month prison sentence for alleged contempt of court against human rights attorney, Inibehe Effiong. Read more
5. Adelabu emerges Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo
A former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has emerged as the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Oyo State. Read more
6. NGX: Sell-off in Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, contributes to shareholders’ N16.7bn loss
The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the bear territory following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.06 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Nigerian govt blames marketers for hike in petrol price
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Tuesday revealed that the federal government was not responsible for the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol. Read more
8. Alleged N6bn fraud: EFCC declares Mompha wanted
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, wanted. Read more
9. Kidnappers reportedly kill LAUTECH student, two others in Oyo
The abducted student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Rachael Opadele and two other persons have been reportedly killed by their abductors in the state. Read more
10. C’Wealth Games history maker Onyekwere revels in new status
Nigerian athlete, Chioma Onyekwere has expressed delight over her winning of a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night. Read more
