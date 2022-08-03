Alleged N6bn fraud: EFCC declares Mompha wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, wanted.

The commission had earlier arraigned Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy, among others.

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on June 22 issued a bench warrant for the defendant’s arrest after he failed to appear in court for continuation of his trial for alleged N6 billion fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, announced this in a notice on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “The general public is hereby notified that ISMAILA MUSTAPHA, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State. His last known address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070- 26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

