‘Forget 2023 elections for now, focus on insecurity,’ APC chieftain tells Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pay more attention to the current security challenges in the country than the 2023 general elections.

Lately Nigeria has been beset with a monumental security challenges with terrorists pillaging communities in different parts of the country, including Abuja, the seat of government.

Olawepo-Hashim, who made the call in a statement titled: “National security concerns more pressing than 2023 elections,” warned that terrorists are still on the prowl in Abuja despite the military’s efforts to flush them out.

He said: “We must have a nation first before elections, and our people must be alive and safe first to be able to vote. The barbarians are at the gate of the capital, our Republic is under threat, our tested ways of life, pluralism, democracy, and state secularism, are about to be imperiled. The clock is ticking, time is running out, and the forces of evil are set to take the capital.

READ ALSO: FG has given military freedom to end Nigeria’s insecurity – Buhari

“Despite the offensive of the military to clean up the bushes in the capital, the areas surrounding the capital are still in the hands of the enemy and they retain the capacity, flexibility and initiative to launch attacks at any place and time of their choice.

“We should never surrender through in-action, limited action or wrong and slow response to the urgent threat confronting our fatherland, our response must be deep, broad and all-encompassing.”

