National security adviser, Monguno, cautions El-Rufai on bandits’ information

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, warned on Thursday that disclosure of information on the activities and whereabouts of bandits would work against the security agencies in the ongoing operations against the criminals.

Monguno, who stated this during chat with State House correspondents the National Security Council meeting in Abuja, stressed the importance of keeping intelligence gathered on the terrorists from the public.

The NSA was reacting to the remark credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the activities of the terrorists.

El-Rufai had last month asked the military to bomb the bandits’ hideouts.

He claimed that the security agencies knew the camps and phone numbers of the bandits.

The governor said: “We know where their camps are. We know where they are. The SSS have their phone numbers. They listen to them, and they give me the report. We know what they are planning. We shouldn’t be waiting for them to attack. Why can’t we go after them?

READ ALSO: Bandits killed 1,192, abducted 3,384 in Kaduna last year – El-Rufai

“We are in a state of war. This place should be declared a war zone. The army, air force, and the police should go in there and kill them. Will there be innocent casualties? Yes! In every war situation, there are casualties.”

Monguno, however, noted that El-Rufai’s disclosure of the operations of the security operatives was harmful to the people they had kidnapped.

He said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies, saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is the danger. When you start talking too much, you give away a lot.

“Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem. Because once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location. It’s just as simple as that.

“So, sometimes, it is best to just keep silent; mum is the word.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now