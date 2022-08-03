‘Military to implement new strategies on insecurity,’ says CDS Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Wednesday the military would be implementing several new strategies in a bid to end the country’s insecurity.

Irabor, who stated this in his address at the National Defence College in Abuja, said the military would upgrade its intelligence management procedures on the defence, and other sectors in a bid to strengthen the country’s security apparatus.

Lately Nigeria has been beset with a monumental security challenges with terrorists pillaging communities in different parts of the country, including Abuja, the seat of government.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is working round the clock to implement several new strategies that will bring about an end to various security challenges in Nigeria.



“To this effect, we are working on upgrading the intelligence management procedures of the defence and security sector to strengthen the overall security architecture in the country.

“In addition, the thrust of our foreign policy should also be re-engineered to ensure that Nigeria is actively engaged in the promotion of peace and security within our sphere of influence in West and Central Africa.”

He also cautioned the media on reporting of activities that promote the activities of terrorists.

“The media should report on such incidents in an independent and authentic way, but not allow itself to be made the tool of criminals,” he added.

