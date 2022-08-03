News
Tinubu can’t take blame, credit for Buhari govt’s performance – Oshiomhole
The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has absolved the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the blame on the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Tinubu, who played a key role in Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election, has come scathing criticism from Nigerians following the abysmal performance of the government on insecurity and economy in the last seven years.
Oshiomhole, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, stressed that it would be unfair to blame the former Lagos State governor for Buhari’s performance because he never held any position in the government.
He said. “You can’t say someone who never in any way participated in government should be credited with the outcome of government policies or be blamed either way.
READ ALSO: ‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima
“I think in apportioning blame or crediting people, you look at their role. It is a fact that Asiwaju by himself said, yes, he co-founded the APC.
“I was a co-founding governor of the APC along with Fashola and other governors but he never participated in governance. He never held any position in government and didn’t carry out a contract on behalf of the government. So how can you credit him either way? This is just being fair.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...