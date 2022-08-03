Tinubu can’t take blame, credit for Buhari govt’s performance – Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has absolved the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the blame on the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Tinubu, who played a key role in Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election, has come scathing criticism from Nigerians following the abysmal performance of the government on insecurity and economy in the last seven years.

Oshiomhole, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, stressed that it would be unfair to blame the former Lagos State governor for Buhari’s performance because he never held any position in the government.

He said. “You can’t say someone who never in any way participated in government should be credited with the outcome of government policies or be blamed either way.

READ ALSO: ‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima

“I think in apportioning blame or crediting people, you look at their role. It is a fact that Asiwaju by himself said, yes, he co-founded the APC.

“I was a co-founding governor of the APC along with Fashola and other governors but he never participated in governance. He never held any position in government and didn’t carry out a contract on behalf of the government. So how can you credit him either way? This is just being fair.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now