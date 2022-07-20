‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday predicted the victory of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, spoke when the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

In his remark after the former Borno State governor delivered a speech, Buhari said: “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

He expressed delight over the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

The president added: “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as governor and finished well.

“You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable.”

In his address, the vice-presidential candidate thanked President Buhari for his “empathy, support and positive role,” leading to his emergence as running mate to the APC presidential candidate.

He praised the president for having a special place in his heart for Borno State and North-East.

Shettima said: “I can cite 20 to 30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.

“These include the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Independent Power Plant for Maiduguri by the NNPC after many years of darkness.

“Words cannot describe our appreciation of your support. We will remain eternally grateful.”

He also requested the president to thank the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who was in his company, along with the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, for shunning pressure from his colleagues to vie for the vice-presidential ticket.

