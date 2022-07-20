Lagos APC chieftain, Salvador joins Labour Party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, on Wednesday joined the Labour Party.

Salvador, who addressed his supporters at a forum in Surulere, said the LP national leadership had given him the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The politician, who is the leader of APC Conscience Forum in Lagos, said he was moving with all members of the forum in the state to LP.

He said: “I can assure LP that I am going to get the best for you. Moving from one party to the other is just because of the people.

“My concern is all about people, hence we just have to look for where they just have to be recognised. All the APC promised to give my people, none was given.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, others may suffer same fate as Oyetola unless… —APC Chieftain, Nabena

“It is not worthy to be in APC. We have to move to where labour counts. Where we were before, we were only working and none was coming to my people, hence the movement to LP.

“Any right thinking person will look for where he and his people will be recognised. That is where we are today, I , Hon. Moshood Salvador and my teeming members of CF, we have moved to LP.

“Since we moved to LP, we have been doing a lot of things together. That is why we have come to show the whole world that we are no more in APC.

“Our members have been given recognition in LP, such that some of them have become the candidates of the party.”

