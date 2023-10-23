Igboho from Germany issues ultimatum to security agencies over renewed herdsmen/farmers conflict in Oyo, Ogun

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has issued an ultimatum to security agencies to curb the resurgence of killing of farmers by suspected herdsmen in some communities in Oyo and Ogun States.

Igboho who raised the alarm on Sunday, lamented the renewed spate of killing of farmers in Iwere-Ile community of Iwajowa local government area of Ogun and some other towns in Oke Ogun axis of Oyo, and called on security agencies to put a stop to them.

In a press release he personally signed from his base in Germany, Igboho noted that pocket of skirmishes between “some rogue herdsmen” and farmers in some parts of the two states have led to some farmers being killed and should be urgently addressed by the police and other security forces in order not to disrupt the peace of agrarian settlements.

“We are calling on the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Army to address the fragile security breaches now before the situation gets out of hand,” Igboho said.

“We are saddened that the killings of our farmers innocently earning their living have started raising its ugly head again. This worrisome development calls for sober reflection bearing in mind the current hardship in the country.

“The recent ambush and killing of operatives of Amotekun Security Corps, including other security agents who were trying to restore normalcy in Iwere-Ile community after the suspected herdsmen have murdered our kinsmen in Iwere-Ile must be investigated and the culprits must be made to face the music.

“While we commend Oyo State governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde and his counterparts in Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun for their efforts to ensure peace and healthy developments in their respective states, we are challenging the heads of security agencies to act now before the situation worsen.

“However, while we believe in the peaceful coexistence in Nigeria regardless of tribe, religion and political cleavages, we are issuing a-seven day ultimatum to herdsmen killing our people in any part of South West to vacate our communities now. This warning is very important. We are not going to take laws into our hands, but they must leave.

“For now, we have belief in the capability of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to ensure and guarantee the safety of lives and properties, particularly farmers in Nigeria.

“We must not tolerate any act that can further push up the prices of food and other edible commodities.

“We are also appealing to Oyo and Ogun State governors to as a matter of urgency deploy more security agents and architectures to all the flashpoints where there are increase in herdsmen/farmers clashes for peace to reign.

“Nigerians and our farmers in agrarian settlements need more security presence now so that they can engage in small or large-scale farming activities for massive food production. These killings must stop now for the benefit of all,” the statement said.

