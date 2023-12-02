Politics
North-East NNPP exco blames Kwankwaso for crisis in party, insists on his expulsion
Presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been described as the problem of the party thereby justifying his expulsion.
The assertion was made by the Executive Committee members and other stakeholders of the party in the North-East subregion at the end of its meeting in Bauchi on Friday.
The meeting also reaffirmed the expulsion of Kwankwaso from the party as contained in a Communique it issued in Bauchi at the end of its first meeting after the conclusion of the 2023 General elections.
According to the communique signed by the National Vice Chairman, North,
Dr Babayo Liman, the executive committee and the stakeholders of the North-East zone expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement of the Appeal Court against the NNPP and the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.
In the same vain, the NNPP North-East zone vowed to continue supporting Yusuf and appealed to all NNPP members/supporters across the country for maximum support and prayers as the matter had gone to the Supreme Court.
The Executive committee also blamed Sen Kwankwaso for all the crisis and the misfortune that had befallen the party.
The executive committee members released the names of those it said were acting state chairmen of the zone as: Alh Usman Isa – Bauchi, Kabiru A Abdul-Taraba, Alh Salmanu Abubakar – 3 Adamawa, Mal. Babangida Garba- Yobe, Alh. Aminu Bukan Salihu – Borno and Mr Barr Ramby Ayaba – Gombe while Abdullahi Yakubu is the – North-East Dep National Chairman.
The executive committee further reaffirmed the dissolution of Abba Kawu Ali led NWC and passed a vote of confidence on the founder and life member of board of trustees, Dr Boniface Aniebonan
While reaffirming the appointment of new NWC under the leadership of Dr Agbo Major, the Executive Committee and also reaffirmed the election of Dr. Tope Aluko as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Engr. Mohammed Babayo Abdullahi as Secretary of the Board of Trustees
The meeting was attended by a number of executive committee members in the North-East zone of the party, as well as Engr. Mohammed Babayo Abdullahi, board of trustees secretary.
By Yemi Kanji
