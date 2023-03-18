Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Are these APC thugs arrested in Lagos as claimed by Dino Melaye
CLAIM: Senator Dino Melaye, in a tweet on Friday, shared a video of suspected thugs arrested and made to lie on the ground by security agents. One of the vehicles at the scene had a campaign sticker of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin.
Melaye wrote in the post: “Killer squad in Apc crested cars arrested today by security agencies in Lagos. O ga ooooo”
VERDICT: Misleading
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria found that the video is old. Those arrested in the video according to media reports were thugs arrested during the APC primary election for Oyo North Senatorial District. They were reportedly arrested in the Iseyin area of Oyo State.
