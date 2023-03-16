Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Governor Sanwo-Olu fixing phones in Ikeja?
CLAIM: There are various pictures circulating on social media, of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, engaging in some eccentric activities, presumably to impress voters ahead of Saturday’s governorship election. One of such pictures shows him fixing phones.
VERDICT: Misleading
FULL TEXT
Governor Sanwo-Olu seems under pressure due to results of the February 25 presidential election in which the ruling All Progressive Congress suffered an embarrassing defeat in Lagos, the state of its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu polled 572,606 votes in his home state, trailing behind the Labour Party which polled 582,454, a difference of about 10,000 votes.
This has ruffled the APC and state governor who is seeking a reelection. The result of the presidential election and people’s reactions there has tipped the chances of the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor. Both of them have now intensified their campaigns with more photo-ops and social media engagements while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran takes a back seat.
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria found that this picture is not recent and has absolutely nothing to do with the coming election. The picture was taken in 2019, when Sanwo-Olu was running for his first term election.
ANOTHER RECYCLED PICTURE
This picture is also trending on social media and claimed to be recent.
Ripples Nigeria found that it was shot in 2020, when the governor received Nigerian international female footballer, Asisat Osoala, who is an indigene of Lagos State.
By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka
