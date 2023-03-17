FACT CHECK: Was Desmond Elliot’s opponent, Olumide Oworu, attacked, stabbed by thugs in Lagos?

CLAIM: Pictures of Olumide Oworu, the Labour Party candidate for Surulere 1 constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, showing bruises and blood stains on his face, have gone viral on social media. Many tweeps claimed that he was attacked and stabbed by thugs supporting his main rival, Desmond Elliot of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

VERDICT: Misleading

FULL TEXT

Oworu made the spotlight while featuring in the popular Nollywood TV series, The Johnsons. He is contesting a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly to represent the Surulere 1 constituency. His chances of winning were tipped by his party’s unexpected triumph in Lagos in the February 25 presidential election. Oworu hopes to defeat veteran actor and incumbent representative, Desmond Elliot, who has now intensified his campaigns ahead of the March 18 governorship and state legislative elections.

Elliot is being lampooned on social media for his infamous speech during the ENDSARS protest in October 2021, in which he described protesters as “these children”. Although he had apologised, he seems to have lost many of his admirers.

On Wednesday, many of Oworu’s supporters, including Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rodes-Vivor, shared his pictures showing bruises and blood stains on his face and shirt. They alleged that he was attacked by thugs loyal to Elliot and the APC.

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria conducted a reverse search of the images and found that they were old. The pictures were posted by Oworu himself on his verified Instagram page on October 3, 2022, with the caption: “Alagbado John Wick. #OnTheEdge”. Apparently, it was a movie set, and the blood and bruises were make-up.

Also, Oworu himself is yet to confirm that he was attacked or stabbed by thugs.

CONCLUSION

The pictures of bloodied Oworu shared on social media are not from any attack. The claim that he was attacked based on those pictures is therefore misleading.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

