Court to rule on suit seeking to stop MC Oluomo from election duties Friday

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday fixed February 24 for ruling in a suit seeking to stop the state’s Parks Management Committee led by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo from distributing election materials in the state.

The judge had on Monday granted an interim order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from using MC Oluomo or any of his agents for the distribution of election materials in Lagos.

He gave the ruling in a suit filed by Labour Party and five others against INEC.

The other plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/271/2023 are the LP governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, his African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Funsho Doherty, and Wale Olumo of Boot Party.

INEC was listed as a defendant in the suit.

The plaintiffs had urged the court to restrain INEC from taking any further steps in the appointment of the MC Oluomo-led Lagos committee for the distribution of election materials in Lagos State pending the determination of the substantive suit.

They also prayed for an order abridging the time within which the defendant would file its counter-affidavit to the substantive originating summons, among other reliefs.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t give MC Oluomo access to ballot papers’, Atiku cautions INEC on use of transporters in Lagos

When the case was called on Wednesday for hearing of the substantive suit, one Abbas Ibrahim announced an appearance for the plaintiffs.

There was no legal representation for INEC.

When asked if the hearing notice was served on INEC, the counsel told the court that the hearing notice was served on the commission on Monday.

He said the matter was slated for hearing of the substantive suit and that he was ready to proceed with the originating summons dated February 15 and filed the following day.

Ibrahim, who adopted his processes at the hearing, told the court that the suit was brought pursuant to Section 6(6), 26, and 27(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as well as Section 2 of the Electoral Act.

He said there was a 26-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit as well as eight exhibits and a written address.

The judge consequently reserved the judgment on the matter till February 24.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now