2023 POLLS: Atiku, others linking INEC with NURTW, Oluomo are being mischievous —Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has allayed fears of Nigerians claiming it entered into a contract with the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State (NURTW) or other transport unions to convey materials for them during elections.

This clarification came on the backdrop of the reports that the electoral commission in Lagos State had contracted the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo to convey election materials on Election Day.

Among others, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar had spoken out against the alleged partnership, and even called for the removal of the Lagos REC, whom he said had stated this.

But INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who spoke on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Thursday night, however said the Commission did not have any contract with the body or any other transport unions.

Okoye maintained INEC only signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the transport unions for accountability during polls.

He added the electoral arrangements ahead of 2023 polls were based on the peculiarities of each state.

Okoye said: “For the 2023 election, this Commission is going to hire at least 138,000 vehicles and we have hired vehicles in the past. This Commission is going to hire at least 4,000 boats; we have hired boats in the past, and this Commission will hire at least 88,000 motorcycles.

“Now the Commission enters into individual contracts with the vehicle owners; we don’t enter into any form of contract with the union. What we have with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and with the National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Marine Union is what we call a Memorandum of Understanding.

“We don’t enter into a contract with them. So, the issue of the name of an individual being mentioned to the effect that the individual is going to provide all the vehicle that the commission needs or for the purposes of this election is just mischievous.

