Edo APC dismisses reports on screening, disqualification of governorship aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has dismissed reports on the disqualification of governorship aspirants in the state.

There were reports last week that the APC screening committee led by a member of the House of Representatives from Owan Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, had cleared six aspirants for the election and disqualified 23 others, including the party’s governorship candidate in the 2020 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Peter Uwadiae, who made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Tuesday in Benin City, said the committee was set up in an advisory capacity and not to screen aspirants.

He added that would interface with the aspirants and other stakeholders on methods to reduce the number of aspirants ahead of next month’s primary election.

READ ALSO: Edo APC challenges Obaseki to account for 13% derivation funds

Uwadiae said: “There is no truth in the news making the rounds that governorship aspirants have been screened and about 25 have been disqualified.

“Based on the advice of the National Working Committee of the party, we set up a committee led by Julius Ihonvbere to interface with the aspirants on the need to reduce the number of aspirants to a manageable one. It is after the close of the sale of forms that the NWC will set up a screening committee.

“The committee also advised the Edo APC to be in a talking relationship with the aspirants so that those who know they cannot go all the way can exit the race. So no aspirant has been screened and disqualified.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now