RIVERS POLITICAL CRISIS: ‘Wike not ready for peace’, South-South leader, Clark asserts

Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent South-South leader, has thrown fuel on the fire of the political crisis plaguing Rivers State, declaring in a Thursday statement that former governor Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, “is not ready for peace.”

Clark’s scathing assertion comes amidst escalating tensions between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminayi Fubara. The two camps have been embroiled in a bitter war of words and accusations, raising concerns about potential instability in the oil-rich state.

He also accused Wike of orchestrating political turmoil through “continuous activities” that undermine peace efforts.

While specific details of these activities remain unclear, Clark’s statement suggests deep-seated disagreements and lingering animosity between the rival factions.

The elder statesman alleged that, “The continuous activities of Wike are clear indications that he is not ready for peace in Rivers State.

“It will be recalled that Tinubu intervened in the crisis when he issued an ‘8-point pact’ to both parties which include: That the governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara and his allies should withdraw all court cases pertaining to the matter, even though this is against the 1999 Constitution and against popular opinion of Rivers people and indeed Nigerians, Governor Fubara and his associates, including the Speaker recognised by the court, Edison Ebie, have complied with this proclamation.

“It shows clearly that Governor Fubara, obeyed Mr. President and carried out his directives, in violation of the 1999 Constitution ‘for the sake of peace,’ except that which he is currently precluded from doing by the courts. Even though majority of Nigerians were not happy with the terms of the settlement.

“Having done all these against the Constitution which Fubara, as Governor of Rivers State swore to uphold, Nyesom Wike is not seen, wittingly or unwittingly, by his latent or otherwise conduct, advancing peace in Rivers State.

“Let the truth be told to President Tinubu, Wike is not ready for any form of peace. Therefore, I call on the President, once again, to call him to order to allow the elected Governor Fubara, whom he Wike claimed he made to govern Rivers State, peacefully.

“However, I did not anticipate that Mr. President would proclaim an 8-point agreement that appears to be one-sided and unconstitutional, when I appealed to him to call Wike to order.”

