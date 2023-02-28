Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two other rivals in Niger State.

The former Lagos State governor won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas in the state while Abubakar won in three LGAs,

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, won in Suleja.

The Niger State Collation Officer, Prof. Clement Allawa, who announced the election results, said the APC candidate polled 375,183 votes while his PDP rival scored 284,898 votes.

Obi got 80,452 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) recorded 21,836 votes.

