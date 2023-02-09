Tech
Twitter Blue debuts 4,000-character tweet. 2 other stories and a trivia
1. Twitter Blue debuts 4,000-character tweet
Microblogging platform, Twitter, on Thursday announced a new feature that will allow paying users to post longer tweets.
Twitter Blue disclosed this on its official Twitter handle, detailing its use case.
need more than 280 characters to express yourself?
we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.
so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE
— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023
Prior to the development, Twitter users can only make post limited to 280 characters.
Quote tweets and responses are subject to the same limits.
On its Blue support page, Twitter also said that it would soon cut the number of advertising seen by Blue customers in half.
All users will be able to view long tweets, even though only Twitter Blue subscribers can publish them.
Tech Trivia: What is an archive that consumes massive storage space when decompressed?
A. Super file
B. Zip bomb
C. Space hog
D. Archive anvil
Answer: see end of post
2. Johannesburg-based Sendmarc secures $7M to provide email security.
Sendmarc, a Johannesburg-based startup, has secured $7M in funding to provide email security against phishing and email impersonation attacks.
Read also:Morocco’s Chari acquires Ivorian startup Diago. 1 other story and a trivia
Chief strategy officer and cofounder, Sacha Matulovich, confirmed the funding in a statement on Thursday.
Matulovich claims the startup sought to solve email impersonation issues their former clients faced, thereby making the internet safer for their new customers.
The startup was launched by CEO Sam Hutchinson, Keith Thompson, and Sacha Matulovich in 2020 off the back of selling their former business, Everlytic.
“What we do differently, unlike our competitors, is that we have built a product focusing on go-to-market features,” Matulovich explained.
Atlantica Ventures led Sendmarc’s Series A round with participation from Allan Gray, E-Squared Ventures, Fireball Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, 4Di Capital, Endeavor Harvest, Alpha Private Capital, and Kalon Venture Partners.
The South African startup has raised $8.5 million since its inception.
3. Egyptian healthtech, Yodawy, secures $16M Series B round
Yodawy, an Egyptian healthtech startup, has announced securing a $16 million Series B round.
Karim Khashaba, co-founder and CEO of Yodawy confirmed the funding in a media statement on Thursday.
Yodawy, launched in 2018 by Karim Khashaba, Yasser AbdelGawad, and Sherief El-Feky bills itself as a digital healthcare startup and the pharmacy benefits manager.
The round was co-led by Delivery Hero Ventures and Global Ventures and also witnessed participation from AAIC Investment, Dallah Albaraka, and existing investors Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C-Ventures, and P1 Ventures.
“Yodawy will continue to invest heavily in building one of the most inclusive and sophisticated pharma value chains across the Middle East and Africa’s $100 billion pharma market,” Khashaba said.
The startup plans to use the money to expand its chronic patient care program, automate its business processes to enable prescription processing at a wider scale, improve its already-existing tech-enabled fulfillment capabilities, and finance regional growth.
Trivia Answer: Zip Bomb
A zip bomb is a compressed file that consumes a massive amount of storage space when decompressed.
When a zip bomb is opened, it can quickly take up all the free space on a storage device.
By Kayode Hamsat
