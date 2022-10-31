Twitter to charge verified accounts as Elon Musk reviews platform’s features

Elon Musk is reportedly making changes to how Twitter users get and retain their verification badge, and also reviewing the Twitter Blue package on the social media platform.

It was gathered that persons with verification tag will start paying nearly $20 a month to retain the badge, in a bid to ensure Twitter raises its subscription revenue, and reduce dependence on ads.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, with the deal finalised on October 28, 2022. This has led to various changes in the company, including the sack of the CEO, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk to set up content moderating council for Twitter

The changes will also spill into tweet and user policies, such as content moderation and verification of users on the Twitter platform.

In a report by The Verge on Monday, it was learnt that Musk changed Twitter’s “Super Follow”, which is a paid monthly subscription from Twitter that offers access to bonus content, exclusive previews, amongst others to “Subscription”.

It was reported that Musk is changing Twitter from inside out, which includes introduction of paid verification on Twitter. Workers at the firm have been given a November 7, 2022, deadline to integrate this to the platform or risk being sacked.

Twitter Blue, which currently charges $4.99 a month subscription, to offer additional features on the platform such as exclusive access to premium features that let you customize your Twitter experience and undo tweets, will be reviewed up to $19.99, internal correspondence and persons familiar with the current changes from Musk revealed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now